MUMBAI — The admission rates were admittedly hiked greatly, but the theatres were packed and the banner did not force people to throng cinema halls! “War” has broken all major records in the history of Hindi cinema on day 1 by collecting Rs. 53.35 crore net in India Oct. 2.
Hrithik Roshan’s and Tiger Shroff’s film has created eight new records on its opening day! The action spectacle lived up to its massive pre-release hype as it collected Rs. 51.60 cr. in Hindi and a combined Rs. 1.75 crore in Tamil & Telugu.
Here are the eight new records set by the Yash Raj Films’ movie with its incredible opening day:
1. Biggest Opening Day Collection in the history of Hindi cinema
2. Biggest Opening Day Collection for Hrithik Roshan
3. Biggest Opening Day Collection for Tiger Shroff
4. Biggest Opening Day Collection for director Siddharth Anand
5. Biggest all-time holiday Opening for a Hindi film
6. Yash Raj Films’ All-Time Biggest Opener
7. Biggest opening for an original film that is not a sequel or a spin-off
8. Biggest opening for a film releasing on Gandhi Jayanti
The lead actors of the film opened up about the monumental feat. Roshan said, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audiences for loving our film. When we decided to make “War,” we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema, and we went all out to make it happen. So, it’s hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theaters.”
He added, “As an actor, you live and thrive for such moments and I’m truly blessed that our film is getting such overwhelming love. I congratulate my partner in crime Tiger, my director Sid, YRF for its belief and the incredible effort to make this film spectacular and Vaani and everyone associated with this film at this incredible moment. The entire team worked really, really hard and it’s amazing to see this kind of euphoria around our movie.”
Shroff stated, “I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people. I have always wanted my films to be out-and-out entertainers, films that make people happy in theaters and I’m glad that “War” has become that film.”
He went on, “I feel blessed to have this opportunity to work side-by-side with Hrithik, who has been my hero and idol. Just this opportunity is a victory in itself for me. I would like to thank and congratulate Aditya Chopra, Hrithik-sir, my director Sid and YRF for going all guns blazing to make this a spectacle, and Vaani and every single person associated with this film. This has truly been an incredible team effort.”
The film was released in 4000 screens.
