MUMBAI — Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam started the shoot of their rom-com, ”Ginny Weds Sunny” a month ago, in which they play the title characters.
After a 45-day schedule in Ghaziabad, Noida and Karnal, shooting wrapped up on October 24.
“Shooting is complete except for a couple of songs, which will be filmed shortly,” said debutant director Puneet Khanna, adding that they shot at real locations around Delhi.
When asked about his lead actors, who are sharing screen space for the first time, he revealed that he needed someone innocent and endearing for Sunny, and Vikrant was a perfect fit.
“For Ginny, we were looking for a bubbly, pretty, energetic girl and zeroed in on Yami. Both are brilliant actors and as a debutant, I couldn’t have asked for a better jodi.”
He goes on to add that the actor-duo shares great chemistry, both on and off-screen, which kept the atmosphere light during the shoot. “We were laughing throughout and that bonhomie translated beautifully on screen. They are both contrasting characters and that’s the crux of our story,” Khanna explained, asserting that his hero is an “unexplored powerhouse of talent that is going to explode soon.”
Khanna described his directorial debut, which is produced by Vinod Bachchan, as a “slightly unique take on new-age romance” and believes that the audience will be able to relate to the story and the characters. The film is targeting a March 2020 release.
