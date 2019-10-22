MUMBAI — You know you have finally arrived when a restaurant names a dish after you. Vicky Kaushal recently went to Hitchki, a restobar, and posted a picture on his Instagram about a dish they serve.
The dish is named “Hows the Josh” after his cult line from “URI: The Surgical Strike.” Now, not only will we get to hear the line, but also relish it gastronomically!
This dish consists of Rogan Josh, Kashmiri Bhuna Mutton, saffron and aromatic spices, slow-cooked and served with jeera naan. Hitchki is known to have many other quirky Hindi cinema- inspired dishes such as “Kamaal Karte Ho Pandey Ji” a famous line from Salman Khan’s “Dabangg.” Others include “Mission Mongol,” “The Kapil Shawarma Roll,” “Oonchi hai Building,” “Aakhri Pasta” and (modified from the iconic line of Sunny Deol) “Ye Dhaai Kilo Ka Chaat’ which is no less than 2.5 kilos!
