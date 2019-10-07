MUMBAI — Zareen Khan has always been courageous to speak her mind and voice out about body-shaming. This time round, she slammed journalist Shefali Bagga, who is a contestant of “Bigg Boss,” for body shaming Rashami Desai.
Khan took to her social media to send out a strong message and posted: “Being a journalist automatically puts a lot of responsibility on your shoulders but Shefali Bagga seems to have forgotten all about it, just to win a game! She not only Body shamed @imrashamidesai But also did not hesitate to bring up @artisingh5's Personal life, In the name of doing a task!”
She added, “It is sad that being a woman, that too an intelligent one, considering she’s a journalist, this is what she is to other women.” She ended the post lauding Shetty and Singh for keeping their composure during the task.
On the professional front, Khan will be soon be seen in an independent film, “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele,” wherein she plays a lesbian and will also mark her debut in “Tollywood” (Yucks!) with her film “Chanakya.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.