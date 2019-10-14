MUMBAI — The storyline of ZEE5’s upcoming web series is unique in itself as the duration of Vishwas’ journey is seven days, during which seven different girls come into his life and teach him a lesson sorely needed.
The series is adapted from Anmol Rana’s best-selling novel “7 Days Without You.” The ZEE5 Original digital drama will be bankrolled by renowned television producer Rashmi Sharma. “Dolly Ki Doli” director Abhishek Dogra will helm the project.
Anshuman Malhotra, Priyal Gor, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, Lamborghini girl Harshadaa Vijay, Teena Singh and Puneesh Sharma feature in the series. The seven episode comedy drama series will premiere this November exclusively on ZEE5.
