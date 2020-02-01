Most non-Indians usually cite butter chicken/chicken tikka masala and naan among their favorite Indian foods. But Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is certainly not one of them. She recently revealed what her favorite Indian dish is. But here’s the catch: Curious Indians on Twitter have no idea what that is.
During her appearance on Vice News’ ‘Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum,’ the senior senator from Massachusetts was asked to name her favorite Indian food during a segment.
“Oh... It’s like big tapioca. Do you know this stuff I’m talking about? And you serve it with daal and it’s so good,” said Warren.
ABC campaign reporter Zohreen Shah shared Warren’s response on Twitter, asking her followers to decode the dish.
“If you know what she’s referring to, feel free to chime in,” added Shah.
Warren’s answer left many scratching their heads on Twitter.
“I think sabudana khichdi,” one user wrote while another added, “It’s boondi raita. It’s not kheer. How is every Indian getting this wrong?”
One flustered follower wrote: “I don’t really know what Tapioca is. Google says it’s some starch that goes into kheer, which confuses me further. How does that go with daal?”
More guesswork followed and not just from Indians. Some went on to post photos and recipes. “Puri with daal?” said one Twitter user. “Almost positive she means papadam b/c it looks kinda like Indian tapioca chips, but bigger,” wrote another.
“It’s most likely kappa, a dish from Kerela usually served with fish curry (she probably calls it big tapioca coz it’s almost the size of potato). If Warren is vegetarian, she would have had it with daal and rice,” reasoned another.
The conversation wasn’t all serious as one commentator wrote: “When will Elizabeth Warren issue a clarification on her troubling statements describing a big tapioca.”
A few also thought it was idli and sambhar, and that’s what we’ll go with!
