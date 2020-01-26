SHIMLA – A 1,995-kg ‘khichdi’ dish made from rice and lentils, prepared by the Himachal Pradesh Department of Tourism in association with Shimla-based Durga Devi Behari Lal Charitable Trust, entered the Guinness Book of World Records Jan. 14.
It was served to devotees on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Hindu festival dedicated to the deity Surya, at Tattapani, 55 km from the state capital.
Braving the winter chill, thousands of devotees across Himachal Pradesh took holy dips in the hot water springs of the Satluj river in Tattapani in Mandi district.
The earlier record under this category weighed 918.8 kg.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was also present on the occasion, lauded the department of tourism’s efforts in cooking ‘khichdi’ on such a massive scale.
He said, with the construction of the Koldam project, the area has emerged as a major water sports destination.
Earlier, the chief minister visited the famous Narsingh and Shani Dev temples and performed religious ceremony there.
Tourism Director Yunus Khan said the utensil used for cooking the ‘khichdi’ was 7x4 feet in radius and this attempt was aimed at bringing Tattapani on the world tourism map.
Guinness World Record adjudicator Rishi Nath announced that the department of tourism and civil aviation has set a world record by cooking 1,995 kg of ‘khichdi’ in a single utensil.
President of Durga Devi Behari Lal Trust, Ramesh Sood, said that 25 chefs prepared the ‘khichdi’ in five hours. A total of 405 kgs of rice, 190 kgs of pulses, 90 kgs of ghee, 55 kgs of spices and 1,100 liters of water were used in the cooking.
