NEW YORK – Nazia Aibani, a New York-based Indian American Muslim entrepreneur, has launched a special type of clarified butter called 'Holi Ghee' to add more taste to Holi delicacies like 'matthis' and 'gujiyas', a media report said.
Aibani, who is originally from Mumbai, owns the Gourmet Ghee Company which she founded in 2017.
Asked about why she chose to come up with 'Holi Ghee', she said: "Holi Ghee is a specialty flavored clarified butter we made to pay homage to my Indian roots. Also with the turmoil going on, I felt it was important to show the one thing Indians have in common which is a love for food."
On its unique flavor, Aibani said it’s “inspired by Holi, the festival of colors. We used rainbow-colored crunchy sprinkles. This ghee is on the sweeter side with a rich spreadable taste and texture.”
