Veggie burger lovers, rejoice. McDonald’s has your back.
The fast food chain has unveiled its McAloo Tikki burger in the U.S. for the first time, though the burger sells like hot cakes in India, where a large population is vegetarian. The only downside is, for now, the burger is only on the menu at McDonald’s global headquarters restaurant in Chicago. But you never know; if it has already made its way to the U.S., it won’t be long before the company realizes its full potential.
For the uninitiated, here’s how McDonald’s describes the burger: “A little tikki delight with a potato, peas, and bread-based patty that’s placed between two light, fluffy buns and tomatoes, onions, special veg sauce and ketchup,” adding there isn’t anything flashy in this burger except the “ketchup.”
For the health-conscious ones, here’s a breakdown of its nutritional values: the veggie burger contains 353 calories, 8 grams of protein, 50 grams of carb, 15 grams of total fat, 8 grams of sugar, 5 grams of saturated fat, 4 grams of fiber, and 790 mg of sodium.
But it’s not just this famous food from India that McDonald’s is serving up, its’ adding menu favorites from around the world in its one-of-a-kind global-inspired restaurant on the ground floor of its new corporate headquarters in Chicago.
