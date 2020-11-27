WASHINGTON – U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has time and again spoken of her inherent love for cooking.
A day ahead of Thanksgiving, Harris took to social media to reveal one of her family’s favorite holiday recipes - cornbread dressing. The pictures she posted had a warm hue as she rang in the holiday cheer amid a Covid-hit celebration over the weekend.
“During difficult times I have always turned to cooking,” wrote Harris on her Instagram handle while sharing a step-by-step recipe to make the perfect cornbread dressing.
“This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me-even when separated from those I love,” she added.
The holiday of Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the U.S.
Harris’s cornbread dressing calls for packages of cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary and salt and pepper.
The recipe has collected over six lakh likes on Instagram, along with a ton of compliments.
