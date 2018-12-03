featured The First Photos from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Are Taking Over the Internet Dec 3, 2018 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Indian actress Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit during her Mehendi ceremony. (Stories by Joseph Radhik/Instagram photo American singer Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen at the Mehendi ceremony. (Stories by Joseph Radhik/Instagram photo) Nick Jonas (c) poses with his brothers, Kevin Jonas (l), Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas. (Nick Jonas/Instagram photo) Priyanka Chopra dances at her Sangeet ceremony. (Stories by Joseph Radhik/Instagram photo) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Mehendi ceremony. (Stories by Joseph Radhik/Instagram photo) Nick Jonas’ family and friends put up a spectacular show at the Sangeet ceremony. (Stories by Joseph Radhik/Instagram photo) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share the stage during their Sangeet ceremony. (Team PC/Instagram photo) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Page A01 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.