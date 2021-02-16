I have not watched the first season of the small-town, slice-of-life “Gullak,” but there must have been something in it, back in 2019, that created a demand for “Gullak 2,” back in the days when cliffhangers were not in vogue.
Whatever be the case, “Gullak 2” is a very bland, tepid, tale in which one undistinguished episode rolls into another and but for spare moments of wit and humor, there is nothing that grips, holds or entertains.
The limited episodes are the only relief, but otherwise this is Basu Chatterjee-meets-Hrishikesh Mukherjee-meets-“Malgudi Days” at its dullest. The performances are decent— Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Anand Mishra, Harsh Mayar forming the family and Sunita Rajwar as the neighbor. Shivankit Singh Parihar gives the voice-over for the “Gullak.”
For me, this is avoidable.
Rating: **
Produced by: Arunabh Kumar
Directed by: Palash Vaswani
Written by: Shreyansh Pandey & Durgesh Singh
Music: Anurag Saikia
Starring: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Anand Mishra,
Harsh Mayar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunita Rajwar, Deepak Kumar Mishra
Saad Bilgrami, Sweta Joshi, Shaid Khan, Shivangi Bhadoriya & others
