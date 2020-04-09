Indian American organizations have expressed their solidarity with Prime Minister Modi in India’s fight against COVID-19. Close to 200 Indian American organizations, including national, regional, ethnic, cultural, religious, and foundations, have expressed their solidarity with the prime minister on his government’s proactive initiatives to curb the COVID-19 spread in India.
The diaspora organizations, representing millions of people of Indian Americans, wrote, “We salute the efforts of all those individuals who along with international organizations; national governments; and private, public and social sector organizations are working tirelessly often at a huge personal risk to tackle this crisis and save precious human life.”
Additionally, they wrote, “We would especially like to commend the mammoth efforts of the Indian government and states working cohesively under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji for the wide-ranging and timely measures to address this issue and to alleviate the inevitable hardship that they will endure during this time of lock-down. We salute the citizens of India for your fortitude, patience, discipline, and social consciousness at this testing time.”
The organizations have appealed to the people of India to continue to keep their faith and trust, keep strong, and follow the advice and guidance of Modi during these testing times.
“All of us in the USA and the rest of the world share in the suffering and stand united in our resolve to see the world through this crisis for a brighter and better tomorrow.”
