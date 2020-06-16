Indiaspora held a virtual civil rights town hall June 4, as the U.S. burned and raged over the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American male who was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin killed Floyd on May 24 in Minneapolis as he pressed his knee against the unarmed man’s neck for almost nine minutes, even as the victim, who was handcuffed and lying on the ground, repeatedly cried out: “I can’t breathe.” He has since been fired from the force and charged with second degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers, Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane, stood by and watched Floyd increasingly becoming unresponsive. They have also been fired from the force and charged with aiding and abetting a murder.
Floyd’s death has kicked off nationwide protests against the longstanding issue of police brutality and use of excessive force against black men.
A study by researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois — published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences last August — analyzed crime data from across the U.S. from 2013 to 2018. The study concluded that 1 out of every 1,000 African American males can expect to be killed by police. The risk of being killed by police peaks between ages 20 to 35 for African American males.
By contrast, 39 out of every 100,000 white males can expect to be killed by police officers, according to the study.
At the Indiaspora town hall, DJ Patil, the first Chief Data Scientist in the White House during the Obama Administration, hinted at the implicit bias Indian Americans have towards the African American community.
“I can't tell you how many times when I was working on policing issues and criminal justice reform in the White House that when I came back home to one of our classic kind of family functions or a wedding, people said something akin to: ‘Well why would you do that that? They brought it upon themselves.’”
“This is insidious racism at his core. It exists in our community too and I apologize if that's a hard message to hear but it's an important one,” said Patil, who is currently working with the Data-Driven Justice and Police Data initiatives on criminal justice reform. “We have to push ourselves to be better. Are we advocates? Are we really holding hands with each other?” he queried.
“Our two communities to date have not understood each other,” Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami told India-West after the town hall. “We are on different boats in the same storm, but we are a privileged minority with life rafts. African American boats don’t have oars.”
Patil said the COVID pandemic has laid bare the disparities in health care access for African American and other ethnic communities. He noted that African Americans die at twice the rate of the U.S. population, and access health care primarily through the county care facilities which are under-funded and understaffed. “COVID becomes the accelerant that will divide society,” he said, noting that social services of all sorts will be largely decimated as state and county budgets are dramatically slashed.
Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, who headed up the civil rights division at the Justice Department during the Obama administration, said the U.S. is currently facing “the confluence of two pandemics.”
“COVID has laid bare the structural inequalities faced daily by blacks and Latinos. Mr. Floyd’s death exposed festering wounds and exposed the degree to which there are two justice systems.”
She noted that during her time in the Justice Department, she would get a video similar to the one capturing Floyd’s death on an almost weekly basis. “In a lot of black neighborhoods, police presence is overwhelming,” said Gupta, noting that law enforcement is used to treat issues such as mental health, which it is ill-equipped to do.
More than 440 organizations, led by the Leadership Conference, have sent a letter to members of Congress, asking for eight basic police reforms, including a ban on choke-holds, and a national registry of police misconduct. Chauvin had 17 previous instances of police misconduct and excessive use of force, she noted.
“The anger, frustration, and rage you see on the streets must be channeled to reach for solutions,” said Gupta.
Reverend Carl McCluster, Senior Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Bridgeport, Connecticut, also spoke at the Indiaspora Town Hall, urging Indian Americans to look within themselves to find instances of racism they have also faced. “Hard-working immigrants with incredible skills are being pushed away,” he said.
The death of George Floyd is not a singular incident, said the Reverend, noting that systemic racism against African Americans is intertwined with the history of the U.S. “People are fed up with this type of disrespect,” he said.
