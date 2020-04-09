Sir Ben Kingsley is a well-known English Actor. Born on 31st December 1943, the career of this versatile actor spans for more than 50 years. From theatre to movies, the transition has been phenomenal. He made his film debut with his role in Fear Is the Key, and there has been no looking back.
Today, he is the proud recipient of the most prestigious awards, including an Oscar for Best Actor, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a Grammy Award and a BAFTA Award to his credit. He has starred in a variety of movies. To name a few are Shutter Island, Schindler's List, Iron Man 3, Prince of Persia, The Dictator, Teen Patti.
Here are some of his best movies that are a must-watch.
1. Teen Patti
One of the best movies of his career, Teen Patti is a Bollywood casino film featuring Ben Kingsley with another superstar, Amitabh Bachchan. The movie revolves around gamblers and their mind-set. Amitabh Bachchan plays the main role of Venkat Subramaniam, a very intellectual professor who is working on an equation in probability. This equation, if proved correct, would mean that he would be able to accurately predict probabilities.
Kingsley's character Perci Trachtenberg is one of the most well-known mathematicians in the world. He sends Venkat a letter asking him to come to London and gamble for high stakes. Venkat tells Perci about his equation and how it can change the conversation around mathematics. Venkat tries using this equation in a game called Teen Patti. The movie revolves around how gambling starts affecting the mind-set of the players. It also focuses on their greed for money and is rated to be the most famous Bollywood movie in the casino niche of all time.
2. Gandhi
Kingsley won an Academy Award for Best Actor in his role as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in the movie Gandhi. The movie covers the life of Gandhi and all he did to help India gain freedom from the British. There is a defining moment in his life when he realises that he must go back to India to help in the struggle for freedom. Kingsley gave an exceptional performance while playing this role.
The movie also portrayed the time when in 1893, Gandhi was thrown off a first-class berth of a train in South Africa because he was Indian. The movie shows the hardships he faces in this journey. It also shows his assassination by Nathuram Godse in 1948.
3. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
The movie is an action fantasy film released by Walt Disney Pictures in 2010. It stars actors such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Gemma Arterton.
The city of Alamut is said to be forging weapons for Persia’s enemies. This information was given my Nizam (Kingsley) to Dastan (Gyllenhaal) and his brothers. Nizam happens to be the Uncle of Dastan. The brothers invade the city. Along the way, Dastan is accused of murdering his father. He, along with the Princess of Alamut, Tamina, go on the run. While trying to prove his innocence, Dastan comes across a plot made by his Uncle to turn back the Sands of Time. Dastan and Tamina must protect these Sands of Time from his Uncle Nizam.
Ben Kingsley has had a stunning career with a wide array of movies under his belt. This was a sneak-peak into the top three movies of his fantastic career. There are many others that he has excelled in. Kingsley’s other must-watch movies include Shutter Island, Lucky Number Slevin, and House of Sand and Fog.
(guest article)
