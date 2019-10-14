Golden Gate Global, a multi award-winning regional center headquartered in San Francisco, has launched its 12th EB-5 Fund, San Francisco Waterfront. This fund is part of a highly anticipated Port of San Francisco development project aimed to further elevate its Northeast Waterfront Historical District. The $142M development project exemplifies excellent public-private partnerships as it brought together the City & County of San Francisco, the Port of San Francisco, Marriott Hotels, Kenwood Investments, and Teatro Zinzanni. This project includes two unique developments: a LEED-certified AC Marriott Hotel that will be San Francisco’s only new waterfront hotel, and a glass-walled gazebo expected to become a new landmark on San Francisco’s waterfront. The gazebo structure is designed to showcase Teatro Zinzanni’s century old travelling Belgian “spiegeltent” and provide high scale dinner entertainment on the waterfront. San Franciscans are excited to see the return of Teatro ZinZanni and its eye-catching new permanent home.
The San Francisco tourism market is ranked one of the highest performing in the U.S. Tourism has always been a critical source of revenue and vibrancy for San Francisco. In fact, San Francisco has enjoyed tourism growth for the last 10 consecutive years. This year, more than 26 million visitors are projected to visit San Francisco and spend a total of more than $10 billion. “The San Francisco Waterfront EB-5 project provides a unique investment opportunity for immigrant investors who can participate in an exclusive waterfront development project and start their journey to obtain their Green Cards.” said Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global.
Since inception, Golden Gate Global has raised over $600 Million in EB-5 funds from immigrant investors across 30 countries and created over 22,000 jobs in the San Francisco Bay Area. The launch of San Francisco Waterfront is just in time for investors who wish to pursue their Green Card through investment (EB-5 program) before the minimum investment amount increases from $500,000 to $900,000 (and from $1 million to $1.8 million for non-Targeted Employment Areas) after November 20, 2019.
About Golden Gate Global
Golden Gate Global is a leading EB-5 immigrant investment regional center based in San Francisco and is licensed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to facilitate EB-5 immigrant investment into high-economic-impact projects in multiple regions in the United States. The company is founded upon its distinguished executive leadership, successful project partners with demonstrated records, and noteworthy projects with exceptional economic opportunity and return. www.3gfund.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.