Superbikes are powerful, fast and above all, they are fun. It is the sheer excitement of tackling corners and accelerating down on a luxury bike. A superbike can easily put someone in a state of woo. However, with power and speed, the risk factor is complimentary. Therefore, it is imperative that you know how to ride this powerful machine to enjoy an optimum ride.
In line with this, the below tips can be helpful in providing you with the much-needed knowledge of how to handle a SUPERBIKE!
- 1. First & Foremost-Insure It
Superbike can prove a boon and curse at the same time. The speed can sometimes result in severe losses. As these are totally a different beast it is quite necessary to insure these mean machines. As India is on its way to becoming a hub for a variety of superbikes, not surprisingly some rate of such bikes even beat some luxury cars. In such cases, availing two wheeler insurance can be daunting. It’s true that the premium for these bikes comes at a higher price than the regular bikes. The best way is to shop around while looking for a premium quote. Compare the available plans to avoid being overcharged.
- 2. Ride With Safety Essentials
No matter whatever bike you’re riding, always protect yourself with sufficient riding gear. The importance gears up to 100 times when you ride a sports bike. A good riding gear should contain a decent amount of leather and protect you against mishaps. These include a riding jacket, gloves. Above all, always wear a good quality helmet to protect your head. The human head is the most sensitive body part and an injury that seems minor may cause a serious condition. Also, never compromise on the quality of these gears that might cost a life to you.
- 3. Don’t Cross Your Limit
Under the excitement of riding a superlative bike, you may tempt to feel its fullest capabilities, but it can be dangerous. Although it is good to test your skills, don’t stress yourself too far. Riding within the limits is the mantra to remain safe on the roads. Similarly, try to hone your driving skills. A person riding a commuter can’t ride a superbike effortlessly. So, regular practice is required.
If you still want to see how your bike performs in a controlled and safe way, check out the regular track days around the country.
- 4. No Compromise on Fuel
Using high-quality fuel is a must. Even the manufacturers recommend a grade of fuel to be used based on the octane number. Octane number stands for the quality of fuel. Higher the octane number, the better the fuel is. On the other hand, using low-quality fuel can damage the bike engine. Moreover, you should be cautious about the quality of other liquids such as coolant, engine oil and ensure that they are up to the mark of standards.
- 5. Keep a Constant Eye
Being responsible for your prized possession, you can add to the longevity of your bike. Keep a regular eye on its functioning. Do bike servicing on time. The periodic check-ups, oil changes, lubrication are to be done regularly. Check the tyre, pressure. Look for normal wear and tear and if any repair it right away. It is true that superbikes come with the capacity to infuse life in you, only if you take proper care of it.
- 6. Riding Skills
This is the pre-requisite of getting your hands on a superbike. It is not everyone’s cup of tea to super powerful bike like these. It requires full dedication, attention and precision to handle a superbike. A single mistake can lead to a huge risk, both physically and financially. You can avoid this only by learning some riding techniques. This will improve your skills as well. You can opt for higher capacity bikes to learn the basics, as a regular commuter can’t ride a superbike. You can watch YouTube videos to hone your skills and take your driving skills to next level. You can go for a bike safety course as well. The course will help you learn the basics of safety and operation.
- 7. Secondhand Superbike Deal Can be Better
There are two reasons to consider second-hand super bikers:
- Firstly, you can sell it for almost the same price you bought it even after one or two years.
- Secondly, it is very painful to bear a dent on a brand new bike. No doubt, the second bike will also come with a cost, but you can acquire this at a cheaper rate than the actual one. For instance, you can avail Kawasaki Ninja 300 at around 2 to 2.5 lakh in good condition, where the market price of a brand new bike is 3 lakh. After all who doesn’t want to save money?
- 8. Driving & Riding areTwo Different Things
Don’t compare cars to bikes. If you drive your car really fast and so think bikes are not a big deal to handle, then you are mistaken. First of all driving and riding are different. Driving car completely differs from riding a bike. You need different skills to ride a bike, especially when it is a sports bike. So, stop arguing on cars and bikes saying that they are the same.
Wrapping it Up!
It’s true, superbikes are fun to ride. As they come with different and unique features as compared to the other bikes, superbikes demand special care and riding skills. When most of the people find it riskier to embark on a bike holiday in India, the popularity of sports bike has been increasing tremendously. However, riding with safety is always recommended. Given that, if buying a sports bike is in your kitty, you should ponder these quick tips and ride safe!
(Shruti Gupta is a writer, digital marketer and outreaching expert. She writes about technology, startups & other niches. She has contributed to a number of famous websites like Thenextweb deccanchronicle and Crazyegg. Stay tuned with her at:@shruti_gupta01 or via skype : shrutigupta2811)
