What’s the point of living without a little adventure and a lot of fun? Traveling is the best way to experience new places and different styles of life without lifting any roots.
Learn about more than just your hometown. Places across America have so much to offer that can be a nice change from the daily monotony. Interesting history, family fun, and possibly warmer weather might greet you in a new place!
Finding the time to travel is definitely one of the hardest parts of booking a trip. Busy lives make it a chore to sit down and choose a great place to visit, deterring hopeful travelers from ever leaving home.
It is a great idea to build a list of potential vacations as you think of them over time. That way, when you sit down to plan, you’ll have options to choose from!
If you are looking to start a list of fun destinations to travel to but don’t have the time to dig into everything that’s out there, here are five awesome cities I want to visit next year.
Chicago, Illinois
When you first get to any city, there are so many decisions to be made! What should you visit? Where should you go?
Chicago has so much to offer that these decisions are not easy. I would love to be able to visit The Art Institute of Chicago.
This location offers art for every taste. You can easily spend a whole day, or even two, in the vast number of exhibits. There is always new art to explore in so many different styles because the exhibits constantly update.
The Institute even offers interactive spaces for the kids and dining options for the whole family. It is definitely worth a visit!
Navy Pier is another great place to visit in Chicago. According to CoolThingsChicago, Navy Pier is one of the hottest spots in Chicago, likely because everything it has to offer visitors.
It is not your standard wooden planked pier. It is full of life and fun, with a Ferris wheel, restaurants, a theater, and a children’s museum. You can also take boat tours around the pier to spend a day on the water.
The Chicago Riverwalk is also a hot tourist spot. While it isn’t full of flashy attractions, the Chicago Riverwalk is a lovely way to wind down after a busy day.
Offering stunning waterfront views and restaurants galore, the Riverwalk is appealing to many visitors. It is also a beautiful place to eat a picnic lunch during a packed day of touring the city.
Boston, Massachusetts
Back on the east coast, Boston has so much history to enjoy and explore. Get a taste of it all through a Boston Harbor Cruise.
Take a tour of Boston through its popular body of water, the Boston Harbor. They offer so many types of cruises, from the speedboat Codzilla to the historic tour of the surrounding islands.
Get to know a little bit about the land that surrounds this popular, beautiful city through a unique cruise. There is even a sunset dinner cruise to add a little romance to a sightseeing trip in Boston!
The New England Aquarium is an awesome experience for guests of all ages. There are so many sections to explore!
Watch live penguins eat, sea lions perform tricks, and rare fish swim around giant tanks. The New England Aquarium is also home to Myrtle, a 90-year-old sea turtle living in the Giant Ocean Exhibit. This exhibit also houses reef fish, eels and barracuda!
There are so many species to see at this stunning location right on the Boston Harbor.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Gambling is not the only thing you can do in Las Vegas. While it is full of glamorous casinos, there is also a ton of sightseeing and history to enjoy.
Right outside the strip live multiple national parks for families to spend a day or two. One of the most popular is Death Valley, known as the Valley of Fire.
This is an awesome spot to see something you couldn’t anywhere else in the world. From colored mountains in Artist’s Palette to the hottest, driest location on earth in Badwater Basin, there is so much natural beauty to experience.
While most locations in Death Valley require a trip by car, you can also visit the Salt Creek Interpretive Trail for a walk on the boardwalk to see wetlands.
Take in all the outdoor glory Vegas has to offer before entertaining yourself with the inside world of casinos.
Zak Bagans’ The Haunted House Museum is an interesting tour to take while you are in Las Vegas. It is not for the faint of heart!
Built in the 1930s, this house is full of haunted objects with spirits that supposedly roam the halls. Paranormal occurrences frequently take place within these haunted walls.
It is much, much more than just your average haunted house. It is a museum full of history and a few scares, too. Take a guided tour to get the history of each haunted object and maybe see some paranormality yourself!
Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles is a popular place for vacations because of its proximity to water and fun attractions. Universal Studios Hollywood is one attraction you won’t want to miss.
If you’ve ever wanted to see Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Transformers all in one space, it would probably be worth it to take a trip to Universal Studios in Hollywood.
Even if you aren’t a huge fan of these popular movies, you can spend a day in the park watching live animal shows, enjoying the waterpark, or dining in one of the spectacular restaurants. And look out for your favorite characters! They tend to roam around the park throughout the day.
There are so many thrill rides to try and family-friendly attractions to enjoy at Universal Studios Hollywood.
The Original Farmers Market is a staple of Los Angeles culture. This location features dining locations, tours around the city, and museums.
There are also many merchants around the market selling unique food products. You won’t want to miss the various specialty shops sprinkled throughout the market.
Charleston, South Carolina
Southern hospitality doesn’t get any better than in Charleston! Enjoy a visit to the Angel Oak Tree where you can get free access to a stunning park.
This tree is somewhere between 400 and 500 years old. It is more than 66 feet tall and 28 feet wide so nobody can miss it.
This is a popular spot for wedding proposals and family photos because of how beautiful the old oak is.
Pineapple Fountain is another eye-catcher. In Charleston, the pineapple is a symbol of hospitality. It is no wonder that the Charleston Waterfront Park has a focal point of a fountain shaped as this welcoming fruit.
Not only is it picturesque, but people of all ages are allowed to splash and play in it! There is plenty to do in the surrounding park, but the fountain is worth seeing!
Start making a list of the places you’d love to visit in the future now. You never know when you’ll get the chance to go!
(sponsored post)
