If you’re familiar with web hosting, you must’ve heard the term cloud hosting at some point. It’s a hosting type that rather recently became popular among website owners thanks to its scalability and reliability.
What is cloud hosting exactly and what separates it from traditional hosting methods, such as shared hosting? In this article, we’ll try to answer this question and talk about the benefits of using cloud hosting for your website.
What is Cloud Hosting?
Cloud hosting is a hosting service that lets you use resources from multiple servers to run your website. It’s usually used to balance the load of each server and to improve uptime.
So, instead of having your website or applications run on a single server, cloud hosting uses “server clusters” or “clouds” that aremade up of multiple virtual computers working together to execute your requests.
To put it simply, instead of depending on a single server, cloud hosting lets you tap into different servers to take only what your website and applications actually need.
Who Needs Cloud Hosting?
Because cloud hosting is a very flexible hosting solution, many website owners and businesses have started to move their sites onto cloud platforms.
However, it’s worth to note that not every website is the perfect fit for the plan. For example, if you’re managing a website with low, but stable traffic, and rarely exceeded the limits of your current plan, upgrading to the cloud might be excessive.
If your website gets a large surge of traffic during flash or holiday sales, then you might want to consider cloud hosting to prevent your website from slowing down.
Benefits of Cloud Hosting
There are many reasons why cloud hosting has become a viable option for many web owners and businesses. Here are some of them:
Intuitive Dashboard
Gone are the days where you need extensive technical knowledge just to manage your cloud servers properly. Now, managing is easy with the intuitive dashboard most cloud hosting providers offer. No technical knowledge is needed to run and use cloud servers effectively.
Uptime Stability
Since cloud hosting uses resources of multiple virtual servers, it’s highly unlikely you’d ever experience server downtime. If by chance a server does fail, you’ll be automatically transferred to another one to keep your website running.
Scalability
One of the best things about cloud-based services is how easily scalable it is. In case there’s a sudden traffic change towards your website, you can easily increase your cloud server’s capacity without having to invest in a larger physical server.
To put it simply, your website is already equipped with multiple virtual servers ready to handle a growing and fluctuating traffic demand at any time of the day. This improves its flexibility and minimizes the risk of it being offline due to the big demand.
Scaling down is easy, too. Most cloud hosting services offer you a user-friendly website management dashboard you can use to scale up and scale out your resources.
Flexible Cost
It’s true that cloud hosting seems to be more expensive compared to traditional hosting plans, but when you consider the features it provides, it turns out to be more affordable for many businesses and enterprises.
What’s more, in most cases, cloud hosting has a pay-as-you-go system. So, instead of having a set monthly cost, the hosting plan only charges you for the total of resources you used up during the time.
So, you have control over how much you’re paying by scaling up and scaling out your resources given the appropriate situation. For example, scale-up when the traffic rises and scale-out once it returns to normal.
Faster Website Loading Time and Speed
As cloud hosting allows for load balancing across multiple servers, websites with cloud-based servers load much smoother. Load balancing reduces the strain of every server resulting in faster loading times when compared to websites supported by a single server.
Easy Recovery
Data loss risk is a problem every business and web owner dreads. Saving your data on a local computer comes with a great risk of losing it permanently over some kind of unexpected error.
Most cloud hosting providers protect their user data by backing it up and storing it in different locations. This is done to prevent permanent data loss in case of a failure in the data centers.
So, unlike the traditional hosting plans that typically store your data in a single location, cloud hosting mirrors and stores your data across multiple data centers, increasing your data security.
Conclusion
As you can see, there are many benefits to cloud hosting that traditional hosting plans simply are not able to offer.
While it may not be the perfect fit for everyone, cloud hosting is a great investment for businesses and enterprises or even individuals who need the scalability and flexibility of multiple servers without having to spend a lot on it.
So, now that we’ve established the benefits of cloud hosting, contact your hosting provider and get yourself signed up for one!
