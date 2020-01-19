Civilizations around the world have been celebrating the New Year for at least four millennia. This time we ushered in 2020 (MMXX), which will be a leap year according to the Gregorian calendar.
It is the 2020th year of the Common Era (CE) and Anno Domini (AD) designations; the 20th year of the 3rd millennium; the 20th year of the 21st century and the 1st year of the 2020s decade. In the U.S., 187,000 people and approximately four million around the world were born on leap days and celebrate their birthday on Feb. 29. The chances of having a birthday on a leap day are about one in 1,461.
Dating back to fifth century, Irish women were given one day every four years to propose to men who were taking too long to propose to them, and in 1288, a law was passed to the effect. Men declining the proposal would have to pay a fine ranging from a kiss, a silk dress or a pair of gloves.
In the U.S., Feb. 29is known as Sadie Hawkins' Day. On this day of the four-year cycle, women, allegedly, have the right to run after unmarried men to propose.
The superstition that Leap Days are lucky or unlucky has been debated through history and across cultures. For one thing, if you work on a fixed annual salary no extra pay for that extra day. On the other hand, it is great luck if you’re on a fixed monthly rent – you get one free day. Couples in Greece tend to avoid getting married on leap years because they are seen as bad luck. Russians tend to believe that it brings death and unpredictable weather patterns.
While on the subject of New Year, did you know this about the Gregorian calendar: every year the beginning and ending day of the year are the same, 2,001 Monday and 2,002 Tuesday respectively. Every year January and October start the same day, 2,001 Monday and 2,002 Tuesday respectively. Every year February, March and November start on the same day 2,001 Thursday and 2,002 Friday respectively. Every year April and July start the same day 2, 001 Sunday and 2,002 Monday respectively. Every year September and December start the same day 2,001 Saturday and 2,002 Sunday respectively. However, this principle does not apply to leap years.
Madan Lal Gupta
Riverside, California
