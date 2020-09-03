MUMBAI — After the announcement of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor heading the team of the spooky adventure comedy ''Bhoot Police,'' the makers have got on board the two leading ladies of the film. Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam are to accompany the duo into the world of this horror comedy.
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.
Sharing his thoughts on the cast, Taurani says, "From the beginning, we were keen on having Jacqueline and Yami join the team. They are both amazing artists and we are extremely happy to have them on board."
The team has begun the groundwork on the horror comedy, which will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. "We are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. We aim to wrap 80 percent of the film during the outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot at a set in Mumbai,” added Taurani.
Seconding him, producer Puri says, "We have a dynamic young team and all are super excited to start the shoot soon." And the director Kirpalani stated, "I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script.”
Kripalani also shared his views on the fresh casting. "The script has gone through several changes after Ramesh-ji and Akshai got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other."
Tips Industries Ltd., in association with 12th Street Entertainment, presents the film.
