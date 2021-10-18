The immigration system of the U.S. is indeed broken and is in need of a serious overhaul, but immigration has always been an emotionally charged, politically sensitive, and economically crucial issue. The Donald Trump era made it more so by igniting people’s racial biases. I don’t expect much to happen in the area of immigration reform unless the Democrats win more Senate and House seats in 2022 and Joe Biden wins a second term in 2024.
Against the above backdrop, I am unsurprised that Senate Parliamentarian MacDonough has declared that the landmark immigration proposal could not be included in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.
I found it disturbing to learn from MacDonough’s statement that seven million out of eight million people who would gain permanent resident status under the immigration proposal are currently unlawfully present and generally ineligible for adjustment of status under current law. With an immigrant background of my own, I have a lot of empathy and sympathy for legal immigrants, but none or little for illegal immigrants, and I suspect that most people with similar background would think the same way.
The proposal to allow Indian applicants to jump the queue and immediately receive the green card by paying a $5,000 sub-fee sounds to me like a kickback, which most people would consider unethical and immoral.
The green card backlog resulting in a wait of more than 80 years is indeed ridiculous. But why not attack its root cause and eliminate the seven percent quota rule for a specific country?
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
