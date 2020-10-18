Are you ready to help make a big change? It is time for a compassionate leader to take the helm and lead us to a better tomorrow. What is a compassionate leader? A leader who is able to lead from their head (intelligence and action) and heart, (caring, empathy). They inspire others through empowerment.
Joe Biden has compassion – he has been through tragedy and suffering and has emerged stronger and kinder. It shows in the way he relates to people whether it be seniors, veterans, children. Joe Biden’s life was jolted and forever changed when his loving wife and young daughter died in a car accident. He brought up his two sons and continued to work for us, the American people.
He was hit with another devastating trauma when his loving son Beau died of brain cancer. These hardships have molded him into a father, citizen, and leader who identifies with people’s tragedies and difficult times. He takes the effort to understand people, the situation, and take logical action. He is empathetic and his
perseverance gives people hope and faith.
2020 has brought on a plethora of life-changes. We live in a world that is paused, where there is fear, anxiety, and despair. Who would have imagined that a virus could upend our lives and cause a staggering number of cases and deaths? Biden wears a mask and social distance, knowing that this will protect people. Biden would take logical action which is science-based and listen to the public health professionals to gradually slow down the spread of the virus.
His caring personality is shown with the way he will provide consistent and clear evidence-based guidelines for how to navigate the pandemic with regard to schools, small businesses, and families.
Black Lives Matter has been around since 2013 and has seen a revival with new protests because of recent incidents of police brutality. Biden is capable of empathy for families who have gone through sorrow and tragedies. He and his wife made a special trip to Kenosha to visit Jacob Blake’s family in the time of need. He is caring, compassionate, and works to unite and heal the people.
The international community no longer views America as a leader because of the current administration’s stance on immigration, climate change, or the way the pandemic has been handled. We need an ethical, strong leader who has the welfare of his people at hand. A president who will live up to the moment to control this devastating virus, make Black lives matter, care for the planet, provide accessible
health insurance, bring back jobs, improve immigration laws, and make education available for all. A president who will restore America to once again have a strong presence in the world and be treated as a progressive, powerful, and influential nation.
As Joe Biden said during his recent Democratic Convention, he would fight for America, as “an ally of the light not of the darkness.”
You can hear the voice of change… the loud beat stirring within us as to make a transformation of government and it is getting louder as we get nearer the elections. Each one of us can make this difference by getting our voice heard and standing up for our rights. GO OUT and VOTE!!! It is now for us to bring on a leader who is compassionate and who will guide us out of these arduous times. Seize the moment!
Geetanjali Arunkumar
Via E-mail
