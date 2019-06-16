Uplifted is the word used to describe my feelings after reading the article, "Strauss Scholarships Help Support Indian American Undergrads' Public Service Project," about Nathan Mallipeddi and his outstanding public service. His project, Southern California Stuttering Services, strives to help so many students in need. I am a stammerer and what resonated with me was that SCSS is on record as aiding not only students who stammer, but also students "with other speech disabilities.” It is important that people with all speech disabilities stand together in unity.
I know that many Indian stammerers have been helped by the free resources of the Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org) as their website offers whole books for download and has streaming videos. In addition, in the U.S. their toll-free helpline is 1-800-992-9392.
In my opinion, no person is more deserving of the grant from the Donald A. Strauss Foundation as Indian American student Nathan Mallipeddi.
La Jolla, Calif.
