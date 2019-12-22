Indian Americans bask in opportunities and enjoy the fruits of a pluralistic America, consequently they are at the top in income and education. Yet, most immigrant Indian Americans support a much less secular and less pluralistic government in their native country.
The community is highly successful, wants America to remain secular, nonetheless, many of them discard the same plural and secular principles that is enshrined in the Indian constitution. In a peculiar jingoistic stance many lend their automatic but misplaced support to a majoritarianism movement based on religious ideology.
The Indian Muslim minority, 200 million of them, find no common cause with international terrorism and vehemently oppose it. They are not even a monolith. From Gujarat to Odisha to Telangana, the Muslims are as diverse as Hindus in their income, culture and language reflecting the diversity of India. However, these Indian Americans get muddled by the India-Pakistan Kashmir conflict and channel their antipathy and prejudice towards all Muslims of India.
Do these members of the community know they are deepening the fault lines in India and fracturing Indian democracy? Mahatma Gandhi rejected this ideology based on divisiveness then and we should do the same today. Sadly, the Mahatma himself is being rejected instead!
In America the community does not dare, at least outwardly, to be prejudiced. In America, they make sure they make decisions that abide by the U.S. constitution – in hiring and in business dealings. They too benefit in a merit-based system. However, they regress, and support Hindutva or ignore the democratic principles that a modern India was found upon. Why?
Why this Janus-faced attitude? The American face enjoys the plurality and economic fruits while the backward-looking face supports a less constitutional, more divisive, religiously prejudiced government even if it is now failing economically.
Nitin Bhakta
Redondo Beach, Calif.
