I will be honest; I did not vote for you. Adore and respect you personally but the policies of Republicans and Trump’s America First doctrine was a cause I supported and that is okay. It is okay to have different opinions and still support one another. I feel like our country needs to be reminded of that.
Even though I did not vote for you, I will pray for you. I will pray that you have good judgment, strength and that you are able to reunite our country and promote peace. I will pray that you prove me wrong on a few Republican-Trump policies and continue the policies which are in America’s best interest. Remember, despite the divisive attitude many have portrayed lately, when our president and vice president succeed, America succeeds.
This is indeed a tumultuous time in the U.S.—a pandemic and economic downturn, a divisive and bitter presidential election, trade relations upended, and the aftermath of broad public protest over racial and economic inequality. We were sickened by the violent, seditious attack on our capital, standing humiliated in the eyes of the world.
I will not pay homage to President Trump’s long and impressive list of achievements. Trump did not have pretty words but was full of energy and action. In many ways he had superb political instincts and appointed people who had varying combinations of conviction and ambition. Their policies made a difference for the better. Absolutely look to the people with examples of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.
The nation is reeling and on the edge. I am offering my few cents for your incoming administration through the lens of business as my loyalty is to my presidency.
First, as you said, let us start by wanting a fresh approach and find productive ways to re-engage with our allies and international organizations and revive America’s role in the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, bolster the U.S. commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and open the door wider to talented immigrants. This will further boost the U.S. economy in the short run. And, in the longer run, to build alliances needed to stave off the commercial and security threat posed by China and other despotic nations.
Second, a little less disruption, please. Companies, just like stock markets, like consistency and predictability, not big swings in policy. Go slow on raising corporate taxes and on reinstituting regulations cut by the Trump administration being moderate with a long-range 4-8-year plan. The business community cannot afford regulatory uncertainty and we need policy we can count on for decades to come as we still are in the middle of a pandemic. We in hospitality are hopeful that our economy is going to get back to normal in a few years to pre-pandemic levels.
Third, build consensus. Reach across party lines and listen to others, walk in their shoes and then make your decision. We have more than enough of polarization. Just look how the pandemic is affecting economic growth over the fact that wearing a face mask—the first line of defense against getting or spreading infection—had become politicized. Please resist promoting widespread lockdowns. We in the hotel industry, an “essential” industry, are able to operate our businesses safely using social-distancing protocols and masks.
Fourth, invest. Invest creatively in the core needs of the nation, Invest in STEM education for K through 12 schools to boost technical proficiency and reduce inequality in the workplace. Invest in programs that teach the workforce needed skills and optimize opportunities for people of all races and educational backgrounds to reduce inequality and more inclusion in the workplace and society, and create incentives for companies to employ people with disabilities. Invest in America’s work force starting with comprehensive immigration reform. The business community creates jobs, real jobs with lasting values which supports families and brings communities together. The theme was “unity” and “path forward” to a “fresh start” and we agree that “Politics does not have to be a raging fire” and that “Disagreements should not lead to disunion.” Mr. President and Madam VP, the test will be in how you govern, and we will give you the benefit of doubt.
My family and our employees and all Americans took pride in the inaugural proceedings and look forward to your guidance at our most challenging pandemic, always considering your obligations to all Americans. At the inauguration, you encouraged us to “open our souls” instead of “hardening our hearts.” We in the CEO community wish you both well and believe you will come through for America. Mr. President, you have endured multiple personal tragedies and we too have seen your political obituary written multiple times, but you have proved to resilient and never gave up the American Spirit. America has persevered and we pray, you will too, again.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, California
