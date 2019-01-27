According to Shivanand Swami in Shivyog, Seva is very important factor of life. In all religions, Seva has a prominent place because it does good to the human race. When we do something nice for others it gives satisfaction to us in our mind and heart.
If we look at the Hindu religion, Hanuman is a perfect example of Seva, as well as Shravan. How can we forget Gandhiji, who gave his whole life for the country? Let us think about God, or whomever you believe in. We pray to God expecting that God will do something nice in our lives and hope that He will listen to our prayers and something good will happen out of it. If God is or was so selfish and was thinking only about himself, do you think God could be so important to us? And why?
I was always prompted to help others but was so busy in my job and taking care of my family that I got very little time to even think in that direction. Since I have retired, however, I came to know many Indian American seniors. I am a part of some senior groups that we have in this area. Slowly, I was prompted to look more closely at the dark side of old age.
As a senior, when we feel better, we mingle and enjoy, but when trouble hits, we become more and more lonely. Most of the time friends come by once or twice at the maximum, and then they stop coming. It is nice if you live with family, but many seniors are not living with their family. Sometimes they are single and living alone, too.
Particularly at the age of 80 and beyond, living alone is a difficult task. And believe me, there are many seniors out there, living alone and having some health problems. Most of the time after the age of 75, driving become less or, many times, they have a car but they drive minimally, do not drive at night, or do not drive at all. Yet if they stop driving, their necessities do not stop. They still need groceries, prescriptions, doctors’ visits, going to the post office, paying bills, visiting the barber shop and so on.
This group of seniors needs help. Many seniors are covered under government help, but the government requirement for income is so low that many seniors do not qualify, whether they are on the borderline or they have IRAs, and they are eliminated. Many of them have heavy medical bills and prescriptions and they cannot afford outside help that costs thousands of dollars.
We are a senior society, and I feel that if seniors do not understand the condition of other seniors then who will? Usually, kids are in their 30s or 4os, and at that age, if parents are walking and talking, they are OK. Moreover, they are also having a job and raising their family and they need help. Many senior women are doing babysitting for their grandkids and other kind of help to their kids, but when they will need help, would they get it? No one knows.
There are so many active seniors who travel around the country and to other countries. They are going to senior meetings, temples and many other places, and enjoy life and it is good, after all, what is retirement all about? Do what you could not do for your whole life, right?
The question is, what can be done for sick seniors? Leave them alone and forget about them? They are not our friend, we do not know them, why should we be worried about them? We do not know if they need help, right? Yes, it is one way to think and forget about it. If it is a small kid, people will feel pity for him/her, moreover, kids look so cute and helpless, but seniors are a different story. Their relatives should help, they should have someone to help out, but who?
My conscience does not allow me to walk out of that and forget about it. Someone needs to care for them and, as a senior, only we can understand them and their feelings better than others. We are a senior society So, let us see what we can do to improve this situation.
I came to know one senior lady from one of the senior groups; we used to meet in the senior meeting two to three times a month. Since she is in her 80s and living alone, I thought that I should call her when the weather is bad, or if I do not see her for a while. She had intestinal and liver trouble, so she went for some test. I called her to find out how it went, but she could not talk. She asked me if I could go to her place.
I went there and she broke the news to me that she had 4th stage cancer and needs chemo and surgery. I was there for three to four hours. Since then I am in contact with her and I take food to her, also calling her once or twice a week. This episode inspired me to do something good for the growing need of seniors’ health problems.
I have put a plan together to create two to three (at the minimum) senior volunteers in each suburb, and if someone is sick in that suburb, those volunteers help the sick senior. They could call him/her when they get time; once or twice a week find out how he/she doing; if they are going shopping, take a disabled senior with them or ask if that senior needs something from that particular store. If a sick senior needs some help, find out some resources that can help them. This could be three to four hours of work per week for the volunteers as and when they have time.
Right now, I have 25 volunteers. I know I still have a long way to go and still lots of work needs to be done.
Many seniors also tell me that they do not know how to spend their time and they are getting bored at home. So, it would be nice if they can do this kind of volunteer work. This just a starting point. I still need to put a network together and I also want to establish a nonprofit organization for this cause this year.
This idea is a grassroots idea and I am just developing it, but I have high hopes to bring the senior community closer by increasing helping hands for them. In all suburbs and other states, too, if seniors know each other and start helping each other, my job will be over in that place.
As a senior, if we do not understand the problems of seniors, who will? Maybe one day we will be in that condition and we will be looking for help, and if there will not be anyone to help, how would we feel?
According to Shivyog, Seva can wash off all your bad karma and improve your life. If we do Seva, volunteer work, it will improve our lives in this birth and the next birth, too, if there is any. It is my determination to make this plan successful and I pray to God to give me enough strength and direction to reach to my goal so that when I die, I will have some satisfaction that I did something good on this earth and go home with a smile on my face.
Sharmi Trivedi
AARP volunteer
Via E-mail
