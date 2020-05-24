I have written and sung the following song and have also given the music for it:
BREAK THE CHAIN...
Break the chain... (3)
To defeat the pandemic,
Covid-19 Globally.
Be vigilant; Be hygiene
Keep Social Distancing.
Be in Quarantine;
Be in Lock down
To lock social spread
of Corona Virus.
Strictly follow:
Health protocol and instructions.
To protect ourself, family,
Community, State and World.
Break the chain... (3)
To defeat the pandemic,
Covid-19 Globally.
Break the chain... (3)
Ceekey Madayi
Principal, Imperial International School
Jalgaon, Maharashtra, India
