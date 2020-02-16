On Jan. 20, 2020, AACE president Yukong Zhao sent an official letter to the University of California Board of Regents, asking the Board to consider the various negative consequences of eliminating standardized testing in UC’s college admissions and to consult the Asian-American community as a key stakeholder. The Asian American Coalition for Education strongly opposes top UC officials’ precipitous plan to drop SAT and ACT in admissions, as a politicized and misguided attempt to masquerade achievement gaps and perpetuate educational inequities.
First, this inflammatory and skewed proposal irresponsibly disregards complex realities of the American education system, especially the underlying problems behind deteriorating quality of education in underrepresented communities. This proposal is prompted by a December 2019 lawsuit against the school system regarding its consideration of standardized test scores in the admissions process. As a result, many top UC administrators including UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol T. Christ and UC Provost Michael Brown have recently recommended removing SAT and ACT as a requirement for admissions. Both the lawsuit and a slew of UC officials argue falsely that standardized test performance is directly correlated with a student’s socioeconomic background, which is subsequently linked to race.
Moreover, replacing standardized testing with more subjective school-level factors and less rigorous methods such as the Smarter Balance Assessment will undermine American meritocracy, hinder our nation’s technological progress, and jeopardize our national security. Specifically, this change will exacerbate “grade inflation” while depriving underrepresented students of their fair opportunities to succeed through participating in objective and empirically measured tests. Worst of all, this policy change will create further burdens on our education system with confusions and opacity and without any meaningful attempts to address root problems of testing inequalities.
The University of California must faithfully engage and consult the Asian-American community in its decision making regarding this policy proposal. Within the school system, Asian Americans make up 29.48% of the undergraduate student body, 18.3% of its graduate students and 15% of its faculty members. Nationwide, Asian Americans contribute tremendously to American education: many are educators such as K-12 teachers, college professors and school administrators. We are also the fastest growing minority group in the United States, with an impressive level of cultural and socioeconomic diversities. In places like Los Angeles and San Francisco, in spite of historically high poverty, insufficient public support and limited English proficiency, Asian-American students have consistently succeeded academically and relied on the merit-based principle to advance their American dream.
Zhao said: “Abolishing standardized testing is a dangerous assault on American meritocracy by radical progressives. Without a fair and transparent process offered by standardized tests, our colleges cannot select and educate the best and brightest to make critical contributions to our economic prosperity, technological leadership and national security! As the world’s most comprehensive higher education system with over 200,000 applicants annually, the University of California must advance educational access through sustainable policies rather than doing away with proven methods of admissions. In the meantime, the Asian-American community requests full participation in a process of prior consultation before UC makes a decision regarding standardized testing in its admissions!”
Dr. Wenyuan Wu
Asian American Coalition for Education
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.