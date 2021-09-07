In recent weeks, we have all been witness to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan. As the Taliban retakes control of the country, Afghans who have assisted the U.S. government overseas, women, girls, members of the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, and members of religious minorities are facing imprisonment, torture, and death. Fleeing this violence and persecution, Afghan families are already arriving in Silicon Valley, seeking safety and a better life for themselves and for their children.
As we have for almost five decades, AACI welcomes these newest members of our diverse community and stands ready to assist them as they adjust to their new lives. AACI’s Center for Survivors of Torture is the only specialized behavioral health program in Santa Clara County to provide services to newly arrived refugees. Having served over 2,500 survivors of torture and 1,500 new refugees from 78 countries, our team of highly-trained and culturally sensitive providers—many of whom are survivors of torture and persecution themselves—offers individual and group psychotherapy, psychiatry, and medical services to ensure that their physical and behavioral health needs are met. We are also committed to working with our government and community partners to ensure critical linkage with housing, social services, and legal aid.
As our president and CEO Sarita Kohli said at our annual gala last week, “Serving refugees has been core to AACI’s mission and we are here to serve this next wave.” We hope you will join us in welcoming our newest neighbors and in doing all we can to assist them during this transition.
Here are some additional ways you can help:
• Donate to organizations supporting Afghan refugees in Silicon Valley: The International Rescue Committee – Northern California; and Jewish Family Services of Silicon Valley
• Contact your senators and urge them to take action.
• Call the White House at (202) 456-1111 and leave a message on the Comments Line, which is currently available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 8:00AM to 12:00PM PST.
• Raise awareness on social media and help shape our local conversation through Facebook and Twitter.
