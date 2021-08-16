Regarding your article, “Remembering Dilip Kumar: The Original Khan,” it wrongly mentions that “Aan” was the first Indian technicolor film and “his 1952 blockbuster not only remains Hindi cinema’s first technicolor film but also the first Hindi or Indian film whose music was mixed in London and used a 100-piece orchestra.”
Actually, “Jhansi ki Rani,” produced by Sohrab Modi, was the first Indian technicolor film. “Aan” was a color film shot in 16mm Gevacolor, not in Technicolor.
Meanwhile, I’d like to share with your readers that I was elected president of the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council unopposed, at the monthly meeting of the organization on June 29, 2021. With a long career in high-tech industries and NASA, in California, and having co-founded the Society for Rural Assistance to India and two Parsi Zarathushti organizations, I now serve as a priest in the Zarathushti (Zoroastrian) community, and a volunteer in several interfaith organizations.
GHBIC consists of faith leaders representing the many different religions of communities and individuals from Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Westminster, and Seal Beach, who believe in promoting education and harmony between followers of all faiths. GHBIC was formed by the City of Huntington Beach in 1996, in response to a number of hate crimes occurring, when the city was known to be the headquarters of the Skinheads (a white supremacist group). GHBIC holds meetings on the last Tuesday of each month, and organizes several public events each year, and is open to individuals of all diverse beliefs.
Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, California
