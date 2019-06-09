I was delighted to read this wonderful story in India-West, entitled, “In Long-Awaited Move, Indian Consulates to Abolish Blacklists of Sikh Asylees; Travel Documents Will Be Granted.”
I think it is a very wise step and policy change. It will not only benefit the 99 % asylees who had no involvement in political or separatist movements and their families, particularly the children who were born and raised in the U.S., but it will also ease the unfortunate tension, hopefully, within the Indian American community.
I also agree with Consul General Sanjay Panda that seeking political asylum does not necessarily make a person anti-India. It is also important to have a fresh look at these old policies as things have changed in India.
Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor
Fresno, Calif.
