I am happy to learn that Mini Timmaraju has become the president of NARAL, Pro-Choice America. However, I am more pro-life than pro-choice because, being a practicing Hindu, I support Ahimsa (non-violence) and would like to see Himsa (violence) minimized as much as possible, Ahimsa being one of the cornerstones of Hinduism. Since abortion requires destroying a fetus, a living organism, it would be deemed a violent act.
Abortion is a complex, multi-dimensional issue that requires a nuanced approach to address, while refraining from extreme views.
Pro-choice extremists insist that abortion must be a woman’s absolute right, whereas pro-life extremists insist that abortion violates the rights of the unborn child, therefore, must not be allowed under any circumstances.
Pro-choice extremists think that women should be allowed to make decisions about their own body, without any interference from the government. First of all, the fetus is part of a woman’s body only as long as it is unborn. It has its own body, mind, and soul even before it is born. Second, if an individual were allowed to have full control over one’s body, there would have been no laws against taking illegal drugs, drunk driving, or attempting to commit suicide. Third, the formation of fetus involves active participation of a man, also. A woman by herself cannot produce a fetus.
Pro-life extremists can be so against abortion that they may not even allow exceptions in case of rape and incest.
Abortion must be safe, legal, and rare.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
