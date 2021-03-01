In the 1950s, a movie was released titled “Rebel Without Cause.” In 2020 there is now a sequel, a plethora of “Activists Looking for a Cause.” People who want to do some good are commenting in social media on subjects or issues about which they know nothing. Celebrities are signing on to issues in foreign countries about which they have no knowledge.
All of a sudden, India is now the flavor for “Activists Looking for a Cause,” and celebrities are commenting on Indian laws on Kashmir and Farm Production Acts and CAA. Greta Thunberg, a self-proclaimed climate activist, recently lent her support to farmers and criticized the farm laws enacted by the Indian Government. She probably does not know that these laws prohibit stubble burning which leads to harmful and unhealthy severe air pollution every year in Delhi. Activist Thunberg, in looking for a cause, is now suddenly supporting a cause which is counter to her other climate change cause.
Pop star Rihanna, whose only claim to fame is singing, has suddenly become an expert on agriculture and food production in India and has supported opposition to these laws.
Many activists, however, seem to be selective in looking for a cause to support. Activists who did not care when protesting farmers destroyed communications towers and thereby disrupted phone and internet connections for all people, are suddenly upset when the government imposes restrictions on internet use in the area where protestors are congregating. Activists who proclaim their concerns about women’s rights, never criticized the terrible practice of divorcing a wife by just saying “divorce” three times, and have been strangely silent when the Indian government finally outlawed this practice.
Activists who are rightly concerned about the plight of Rohingya Muslims demonstrate no concern about the plight of minorities in neighboring countries and oppose laws granting them asylum in India.
Indian Americans who were born and brought up in this country and therefore have in general meagre understanding of the situation in India, have suddenly become experts on India and have started selectively criticizing actions of the Indian government. The cause for these activists last year was CAA. If you ask anyone in America what is CAA, chances are they will say Clean Air Act. However, these Indian American activists who never worried about the persecution of minorities in neighboring countries, suddenly decided that CAA is to be opposed because it does not allow members of the majority community in those countries asylum in India. Second generation Indian American lawyers were willing to ignore the insurrection and vandalism in Delhi on Jan. 26, but are now so concerned about Indian farmers that they want the Biden administration to intervene.
Activists who are truly committed to a cause and sacrifice their time and money are to be admired and emulated. However, the actions of some on issues in India that are otherwise totally foreign to them suggest that they are merely activists in search of a cause.
Hemendra Acharya
Via E-mail
