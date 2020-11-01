Whichever party has been in power in the U.S., the ruling government has always been treating India as a reliable ally in the eastern hemisphere and keeping the relationship between the two countries crisp. Come elections, the Republican and Democratic parties make efforts to make inroads with Indian Americans, one of the fastest-growing ethnic groups in the United States. Previous campaigns reached out to the Indian American community, largely through in-person events or literature.
Tolerance is an underwhelming goal for a truly vibrant and just American society because, like diversity, it is satisfied by the mere presence of those with different experiences and perspectives. One should prioritize equity, where opportunities are distributed based on an accurate understanding of the socio-economic structure.
It’s time for all of us who are interested in social, economic, racial and environmental justice to recognize that fighting for those things requires us to embrace, rather than deride, identity politics to protect nation’s stability.
At this juncture, Americans are vacillating between horror and disbelief at what can only be described as an American nightmare. It was a disgusting and dispiriting spectacle to watch President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden go head to head in one of the most chaotic, insult-laden presidential debates in modern history.
America needs big, structural changes in economic and social set-up. 1.2 million Indian-origin voters are on the list. There is news about a split among them, this time, about the choice of voting. Unity is strength. All the Indian Americans should discuss the voting issue pragmatically and then arrive at a unanimous choice. Division causes disintegration of Indian identity.
Sd/Seetharambasaani
Warangal (India)
email: basanisram@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.