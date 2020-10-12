Everything is subject to change. It is a universal law. Thus, change is eminent. We can either embrace it or fight it. Change of any kind generates stress and anxiety. It is evident that we may be able to build on our present experiences dealing with the onslaught and spread of Coronavirus and strategize our approach to health maintenance for future.
Businesses got impacted. People got afflicted and the healthcare system got surprised by its lack of preparation for this highly infectious virus. It not only changed the lives of Americans but it became a global phenomenon of pandemic proportion.
A report of the CDC released for June 24 through June 30, 2020 cited mental health, substance use, and suicidal ideation prevalence during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is unrest and chaos.
What does the future look like? At present, most small businesses have filed for bankruptcies. Big businesses have experienced low productivity and shortage of people willing to work and thus leading to lay-offs. The public sector has plans of furloughing workers due to pending decisions of lawmakers on the budget for 2021. Childcare facilities are closed down and people have no choice but to file for unemployment. There are more than 5 million small businesses that took PPP loans, which means this will become a bigger issue in terms of paying back the loans and a burgeoning national deficit in America.
Indian Americans are known to have predominantly chosen medicine as their most desirable profession. There are many physicians working in the U.S. Many of them have opened their private clinics to offer healthcare to people without insurance as a humanitarian gesture and, when possible, they have served in community clinics, again for foreign students and other who do not have insurance.
The United States presently is at a crossroads. Several states are aiming at reopening businesses in phases. Regarding a vaccine, many companies are at different stages of trials and are using different approaches to getting a vaccine out in the near future. The future is looking positive but much different from what it has been. Life will come back to normal, though normal is going to be perhaps a mixture of old and new.
Angela Anand
Via E-mail
