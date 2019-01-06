I agree with Jagjit Singh’s letter, “Haley’s UN Tenure Huge Disappointment,” about his disappointment with the U.S. representative at the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who had publicly criticized Donald Trump during the election campaign as unfit to be president, but once he was elected, she eagerly and, like an opportunist, joined his cabinet.
Sikhs are an honorable community who suffered persecution from Muslim rulers of India, with some of their Gurus tortured and executed by them. At the recent Parliament of World Religions in Toronto, Canada (which I attended and where I gave talks as a representative of the Zarthushti (Zoroastrian/Parsi) community, I noticed that Sikh volunteers were admired by one and all for serving free lunch (langar) every day to thousands of attendees.
Maneck Bhujwala
Director, World Zoroastrian Organization
Huntington Beach, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.