In the article on the AIF’s 18th annual gala, the amount raised was actually $1.5 million. This included the pledge donations as well as table sponsorships. Also, the number of children impacted by the LAMP program since its inception is 468,502.
Preena Soni
American India Foundation
Via E-mail
