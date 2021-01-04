Though the U.S. is a democratic country and the envy of the world for its economic, political and military prowess, its voting system is severely flawed that cause chaos and confusion during presidential elections every four years.
The 2020 election is a perfect example how other countries ridicule America’s leaders and have become a laughing stock. Donald Trump would have never been nominated to run as president if it were a different country because of his radical views and unpopularity. Similarly, Kamala Harris would never have been picked as vice-presidential candidate if she was in another country.
In American democracy two political parties with very little ideological differences control 99 percent of the population. A third party candidate or an independent candidate has no chance at all, even if he is highly qualified. The two parties’ goal is to divide and rule, which is mostly detrimental to the overall welfare of the country. That’s why Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, health care and civil rights issues have been bouncing around for the last 50 years without meaningful solutions that resolve issues permanently.
Each of the 50 states acts as independent country with their own laws and rules, many of them in conflict with other states’ laws. The election laws come to forefront during each election cycle and cause commotion and chaos among voters. The recent presidential election is a perfect example of how election laws in different states cause confusion and chaos. We need to change the election laws as follows:
(1) Make election laws uniform in all 50 states.
(2) Let the party decide who should run as president and vice-president three months before the election date instead of holding primaries which last two years and consume lot of time and money.
(3) The vice president should be on a separate ballot and not a joint ticket with presidential candidate, so that he/she will be evaluated by voters for his/her qualifications.
(4) Candidates should be banned from running political ads because they are expensive and most of these ads are negative ads that falsely attack the opposite candidate instead of promoting their own performance and ideals. This will result in raising less campaign funds and less corruption through bribery.
(5) Voters should be allowed to cast their ballots electronically instead of by mailing in ballots or standing in lines for hours on the Election Day. All votes should be cast within a one-week period. This will prevent voter fraud and votes can be tabulated quickly.
(6) The election results should be declared one week after the voting is closed, during which time the media should be banned from speculating who will be the winner.
(7) The same rules should apply to the election of members of Congress and state government officials.
Girish Modi
Decatur, Georgia
