The Silicon Valley Visionaries Policy Institute is launching a 16-week program, “American Political Policy in Principle and Practice." Our objective is to shape the next generation of political and civic leaders.
Students can submit their application at https://rishikumar.com/policy institute. The first session is set for this week. A certificate from the Silicon Valley Visionaries Policy Institute will be provided to every student upon completion.
We are providing students an unrivaled learning opportunity absolutely free of cost. Anyone interested in their government can take a deeper look into how policy is formed and the effects it has. Students will develop deep policy insights and actually apply their learning with weekly practice sessions. Current lineup of speakers includes professors from Stanford, Berkeley, and many accomplished industry thought leaders
Please forward this to your students, especially the ones who are looking at economics and political science as a college major.
Rishi Kumar,
Silicon Valley Visionaries Policy Institute
Via E-mail
