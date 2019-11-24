I welcomed the news of the India Journal of Southern California being acquired by the India-West newspaper of Northern California a few months ago. The Indian American community will now have easy excess to both newspapers in one India-West.
I am a frequent visitor to Sacramento in Northern Calif., and I never saw a copy of India Journal newspaper even at the very big Indian grocery stores. Subsequently, the Indian community of Northern California was deprived of the distribution of India Journal, which definitely had its own unique way of presenting news, advertisements and community calendar.
Many times, Northern California Indian Americans visit Artesia in Southern California where the Indian market is centralized at Pioneer Blvd. with jewelry, saris, gifts and all kinds of groceries available under one roof. Since the advertisements published in India Journal were not exposed to the Northern California community, they found it hard to make an instant choice by visiting a store in Southern California.
For several years now, many newspapers in English and Hindi cropped up like mushrooms in California, but could not survive. Some newspapers are registered in California, but seldom have a printed or digital issue.
With the acquisition of India Journal by the India-West entity, the advertisers will get a double benefit of their money as it will now be available in all small and big Indian stores of Northern and Southern California. Wishing a good future for India-West.
Madan Lal Gupta
Riverside, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.