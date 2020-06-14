Without the civil rights movement my parents would never have been granted visas to study, work or live in the United States and neither would you. Your entry to this country would be barred on the basis of race because that was the law. If you somehow managed to get here you would be subjected to denial of education, housing, employment, voting rights, medical care and public safety services. Your children and your grandchildren would be raised in segregated communities, and barred from social interaction of any kind with Caucasian Americans.
This is not an opinion, these are facts based on the laws of this country before 1964.
It would not have mattered if you were educated, if you worked hard, or if you were law abiding or god fearing. You would be barred from entering public buildings through the main door. You would not be able to use a public restroom, eat at a restaurant, stay at a hotel or sit on any seat you choose on a bus.
When you hear "Make America Great Again" it is a coded way to say, "restore us to the good old days of official segregation and institutionalized white privilege.” Do not be fooled by their occasionally showing up at our temples or holding hands with Indian leaders.
The generation of Caucasian Americans who fought AGAINST desegregation and civil rights is alive, it is well funded, it is in powerful positions, it is armed to the teeth and it does not want you here.
The civil rights acts dismantled segregation for us – and that created the fertile soil for our dedication to education and hard work to bear fruit. Our successes are NOT admired and celebrated by those who wear MAGA hats. We are deeply resented. When they say those immigrants who take "their jobs" in "their country" are not welcome – it means you and me. We are the visible, successful, wealthy brown people living next door.
We are all these things because we benefited directly from the struggle, the sacrifices and the toll the civil rights struggle has taken on African American citizens of our adopted homeland.
Yet the children and grandchildren of the very movement that enables our success continue to be deprived of life, liberty and property without due process of law or equal protection of the very laws their ancestors fought and literally died for.
It is unjust, it is inhumane, and it is a deeply personal affront to our community.
If we choose to stand by now, we dishonor to those sacrifices.
If we choose to enable those who want to reverse civil rights by donating our resources to them then we are choosing our eradication, our erasure.
Choose wisely dear ones. Our survival depends on it.
Shireen Advani Lee
Walnut Creek, California
