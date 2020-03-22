Arvind Kejriwal and his party AAP has won the Delhi elections in a grand way, surprising all the media and press. AAP won more than 60 seats in a 70-seat Assembly and BJP had to be satisfied with only eight seats. BJP sources and all the independent observers expected a close fight but at the end it was almost a walk-over for AAP.
What happened? Arvind Kejriwal changed the tone of his campaign and copied the same style and narrative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi everywhere. He could sense the nation’s sensitivity to the causes of Hindus and the satisfaction expressed by 1.1 billion people towards the Ayodhya Ram Janambhhomi verdict. So he went on visiting temples and called himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman and never forgot to say ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharath Mata ki jai’. He neutralized the people who were trying to attack him on his closeness to extremist Muslim groups and were accusing him of being an agent of missionaries and mullahs.
When all the BJP leaders, MPs and party ministers were addressing meetings, Kejriwal and his team went on a door to door mission and made sure people turned on voting day and give him victory.
What next? Is this a bad trend for the ruling BJP or are there are many things between the lines? The BJP did not lose big. They got more seats than last time and more percentage of votes than last time.
While addressing the Times Now conclave of business leaders, Prime Minister Modi went on listing what his government has done and how many bills they have passed in the past two plus years. When he started listing and saying done, done and done, one could not help notice the applause and happiness from the august assembly. The Article 370. Ram Janmanbhhomi, Triple Talaq bills have shown the people of India that Modi is a man who will do everything to full fill his promises. As many of the opposition leaders are on bail for corruption and the Congress has no leaders of national stature, it looks like the BJP will shape the future of India for many, many years.
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Los Angeles, Calif.
