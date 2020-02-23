Thank you for publishing the news about the latest Padma award winners selected by the Government of India. One of the awardees not mentioned in India-West was a Parsee Zarathushti (Zoroastrian), Yazdi Karanjia of Surat city in Gujarat, who won the Padma Shri award.
Karanjia is an academician, entrepreneur, social worker, and theatre actor. As reported in Jame Jamshed Weekly of Mumbai, the Yazdi Karanjia Drama group has performed all over the world and given all the money earned to various charitable causes. With more than 12 three-act plays, more than 350 radio plays, and more than 200 variety shows to his credit, Karanjia has received many other awards, like Gujarat Rajya Sangeet Natak Academy Puraskar, Award for Excellent Contribution to Theatre, and Lifetime Appreciation Award for contribution to the Gujarat stage.
Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.