The epidemic of violence against Asian Americans – including Indian Americans and South Asians – has hit a crescendo with this latest example, the murder of six women of Asian descent in Atlanta. Asian Americans are almost afraid to leave their homes anymore.
This would be unacceptable in any country, but here in the United States, the nation that should be a beacon of freedom for the rest of the world, it is unfathomable. This country has become so divided. Borders used to mean imaginary lines that separate cities, states, and nations from each other.
It seems these days, the true borders in this country are race, gender, political affiliation, etc. This division is killing us, figuratively, and quite literally. USINPAC condemns these killings, and any and all violence against Asian Americans: any Americans.
USINPAC is a nonpartisan organization, a voice of over 4 million Indian Americans. We advocate on behalf of the needs and concerns of Indian Americans and work to keep them informed on issues that matter to them.
Sanjay Puri
USINPAC chairman
Via e-mail
