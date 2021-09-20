On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Christine Chen, executive director of Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, issued the following statement in remembrance.
“20 years after the September 11 attacks, the pain and suffering faced that day will always live in the hearts and minds of every American. We remember the family and friends of those whose lives were tragically cut short, as well as those who survived and witnessed the events of that fateful day. We will also honor the heroic acts of our first responders that day – some of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice. We must keep the memories and stories of 9/11 alive, as to never forget what happened that day and never allow such hate to ever happen again.
“At the same time, we must reflect on the enormous unjustified hate and discrimination members of our Arab, Middle Eastern, Muslim, and South Asian sisters and brothers faced since 9/11. On this 20th anniversary, we take this moment to reemphasize the importance of unity to bring together all of our diverse communities. We cannot allow bigotry and hate to continue to tear the fabric of our society, especially while people in our communities continue to face hate and violence in their everyday lives.
“Together, we must renew our commitment to ending hate and intolerance in all its forms and all of us have a role to play. America is strongest when we stand united, not when we pit ourselves against each other. As we continue to mourn the loss of thousands on, and as a result of, that fateful day, we call on our nation to take strong, decisive action to stop hate and discrimination."
Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) is a national nonpartisan organization that works with partners to mobilize Asian American Pacific Islanders in electoral and civic participation. APIAVote envisions a world that is inclusive, fair, and collaborative, and where AAPI communities are self-determined, empowered, and engaged.
Kevin Hirano
APIAVote
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.