I saw in the past you have covered the plight of Girish Chainani, an Indian American father with leukemia seeking a bone marrow donor.
Since his hospitalization in September 2018, over 100 drives were held for him, and 4,074+ donors were registered, but sadly Girish, was still unable to find a lifesaving match.
Girish is still looking for a match – anyone in good health standing between the ages of 18-55 is encouraged to register. Since patients are more likely to match with donors who have similar ancestral backgrounds, I thought this would be of special interest to your readers as support from the Indian community would provide the best chance at giving Girish a second chance at life. Potential donors can register at his virtual drive.
Cameron Bailey
Buffalo, New York
