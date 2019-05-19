Sewa International, USA, a humanitarian organization with a reputation for effective disaster relief and recovery work, is requesting people to provide monetary donations to help people battered by Cyclone Fani in the state of Odisha on India’s East Coast.
The temple town of Puri and its adjoining areas have been severely hit by the cyclone and a team of Sewa volunteers visited Puri district on Saturday to assess the damage.
The rare summer Cyclone Fani that made a landfall in Odisha killed 12 people and destroyed power infrastructure across Odisha’s costal districts. Thousands of people have lost their homes to the ravaging winds and rain and the cyclone has left a harrowing trail of damaged houses, schools and shops.
Sewa volunteers have started relief efforts on ground and running support shelters and serving meals for people in need. Sewa volunteers are putting together daily essential and basic rehabilitation kits to provide immediate assistance.
Sewa volunteers in India helped flood victims in the state of Kerala and Kodagu district in the state of Karnataka in 2018 when severe rains, mud slides and house-collapses destroyed livelihoods of thousands of people.
When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in late 2017, more than 1200 Sewa volunteers worked round the clock to rescue people from flooded homes. They served thousands of hot meals and supplied daily essentials to hundreds of families. Many Sewa volunteers are still working on rebuilding homes, roads and schools as part of Sewa’s long-term Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.
Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability or national origin. The Sewa movement works with communities in need and is active in 22 countries, including USA, Canada, The Caribbean, India, and the UK.
Sree N. Sreenath
President,
Sewa International
Houston, Texas
