During these difficult times, the Anekant Community Center in La Mirada, Calif., is partnering with United Sikh Mission (a U.S. registered non-profit organization), which is already serving cooked hot vegetarian meals from 1,000 to 3,500 meals a day to Pomona Valley Hospital, Riverside Hospital, seniors, and local community members, etc. We hope you will donate to this worthy cause.
Pasta, rajma and rice, chole and rice, dal and rice, etc., are cooked at Aroma Restaurant in Upland, Calif..
The various sponsorship levels are:
Platinum Sponsor: sponsorship $5,000 (5,000 meals)
Gold Sponsor: $2,500 (2,500 meals)
Silver Sponsor: $1,000 (1,000 meals)
Bronze Sponsor: $500 (500 meals)
Contributor: Any amount of meals at $1 per meal.
Our goal is to deliver 100,000 meals per month.
Please contact: Dr. Nitin Shah (562-244-9035) or Mahesh Wadher (909-376-4027). The website is: www.anekant.net
