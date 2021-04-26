As an American singer/actress, I recently sent a video message to President Joe Biden to help India as a second wave of the coronavirus cripples the country.
Here is the text of the appeal:
“Namaste. One of my go-to weekly readings is President John F. Kennedy’s Harvard dissertation ‘Profiles in Courage,’ which challenges us all to moments of courage. To do what’s right. So today is my Profiles in Courage moment.
“Mr. President, let me start by saying I support you as my Commander-in-Chief. I want you to succeed. Because if you succeed, America succeeds. And if America succeeds, the world benefits.
“Mr. President, I recognize my voice may not matter to you. I am just a small-town girl from the Midwest given a platform to sing for U.S. presidents, world leaders, and humanity. So, my voice may not matter to you.
“But my voice does matter to 1.4 billion people in India and 4 million Indian Americans, and so on their behalf, I appeal to you.
“The American brand prides itself on being the land of the free and the home of the brave. I sing about that pride regularly. The American brand also prides itself on being a beacon of hope and help to the world. Now perhaps that artful language doesn’t influence you, so let me speak your language. India is America’s strongest and largest democratic ally. At the end of the day, Mr. President, just like you said on the campaign trail and now regularly in the Oval Office, we are all one family and America always helps its friends.
“I applaud you for prioritizing Americans in the coronavirus vaccination distribution. America is headed to better days, but in India, the days worsen. Mr. President, today, America is in full capability to help India. Thank you for lifting the ban on raw materials. Good first steps. But, we can do more. We can send vaccinations to India. Initiate public-private partnerships – just as done under Operation Warp Speed last year, to bring vaccinations to Americans. Have courage, Mr. President. Let’s help India.
“Mr. President, I have faith in you. Your Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have full faith in you.
“It is time to raise our voices and prayers, America. For India.
“God bless you, Mr. President. God bless my beloved United States of America. And may God bless India, forever.”
Mary Millben
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.